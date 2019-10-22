Share:

BEIJING - China will never abandon Pakistan and will remain its iron brother forever, Senior Chinese officials said yesterday.

The top officials said that China will continue to invest money and expertise in Pakistan.

“China will not leave Pakistan even if all oceans dry down,” Sun Degao, Director General of Power China’s party affairs as he briefed a group of Pakistani journalists in the Chinese capital regarding China’s role in Pakistan’s development.

Degao said that China aimed to resolve Pakisran’s issues as a friend. ”We will not leave Pakistan, as our President (Xi Jinping) said our friendship is higher than mountains and sweeter than honey.” Vice President Power China Eurasia Li Ming said there were some pending payments amounting to $200 million towards Pakistan regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor but this issue would be settled bilaterally.

“Pakistan is our friend and we will continue to support it. There is no issue on the CPEC that cannot be resolved,” he said. Shu Xi, commercial manager Power China Eurasia, briefed the Pakistani journalists about China-Pakistan cooperation. She said Power China aimed to lighten up Pakistan and help it resolve the energy crises.

Power China is a wholly state-owned company founded on September 29, 2011 on the basis of 14 provincial, municipal, and district electric power survey and design, engineering, and equipment manufacturing enterprises formerly affiliated to Sinohydro Group Ltd, HydroChina Corporation, State Grid Corporation of China, and China Southern Power Grid Co Ltd.

It is a large comprehensive construction group that offers solutions to the entire chain of the global energy and power, water resource and environment, infrastructure, and real estate industries. Its main businesses cover energy and power, water conservancy, railways and subways, roads, airports, buildings, water environmental governance, city infrastructure, large civic engineering and construction, as well as investment, planning, and design, project contracting, equipment manufacturing, and operation of projects.

Power China now has eight national research and development institutions, 82 provincial R&D institutions, eight academicians’ workstations, and six postdoctoral workstations. Eighty-six of its member companies and subsidiaries have been identified as high-tech enterprises. In addition, Power China has won 110 national science and technology awards, 2,293 provincial and ministerial-level scientific and technological progress awards, and owns 12,136 patents (including 1,890 invention patents).

Pakistan’s military

delegation attends China’s annual security forum

A seven-member Pakistan’s military delegation headed by a senior military commander of GHQ attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Beijing International Xiangshan Forum officially began at Beijing International Convention Centre here on Monday.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Chin’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe briefed the participants about defensive military strategy of China.

He said the size of the Chinese military was maintained at a moderate level and said, the number of armed forces personnel were reduced by 300,000. Currently, China has two million active servicemen and women.

He also talked about the transparency of China’s military expenditure, adding that it has been kept under two percent of the country’s GDP in the past 30 years. That’s the lowest among permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Themed as “Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific Region”, the three-day forum aims to discuss how to maintain an international order with the objectives and principles of the UN Charter at its core, and safeguard lasting prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and global peace and stability in the new situation.

The forum consists of four plenary sessions, namely “Major Country Relations and International Order, Security Risk Management in the Asia-Pacific, Interests of Small and Medium-Sized Countries and Common Security, International Arms Control Regime and Global Security”.

In addition, there are eight concurrent sessions, including “Innovation in Security Concepts, Strategic Trust and Confidence-building Measures, Asia-Pacific Security Architecture, Dynamics in Maritime Security, International Cooperation on Counter-terrorism, Security New Circumstances in the Middle East, Scientific and Technological Innovation and International Security, and Artificial Intelligence and Future Warfare”.

There is also one special plenary session themed as “The 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the PRC and Peace and Development of the World”.

Since its inception in 2006, the forum has been growing in terms of its size, level, influence and fame. It is now the largest and highest-level track 1.5 security dialogue hosted by China.

The past eight forums helped countries enhance trust, coordinate policies, promote security dialogue and strengthen cooperation. Nearly, 60 countries and six international organizations attended the forum that will last three days.