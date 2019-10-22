Share:

KARACHI - The month-long Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s ‘Clean My Campaign’ ended up on Monday with lifting of 979,941 tons of garbage from city but this effort would continue in the shape of shared responsibility to be made with all the stakeholders.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while reviewing the progress of the garbage lifting work assigned to deputy commissioners here at CM House. The review meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, MD SSWMA Asif Ikram, Additional secretary CM House Fayaz Jatoi and others. Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah briefed the chief minister about the successful campaign launched at his initiative.

Background

With a population of at least 23 million, Karachi produces 14,000 to 16,000 tons of solid waste on daily basis. There are 20 plus agencies, including Cantonment Boards, PQA, PR, DMCs, SSWMB trying to manage this waste in the city.

The primary responsibility of solid waste management (SWM) lies with the local councils in the administrative jurisdiction of the provincial government. Since 2013-14, the Sindh government has consistently increased the budget of KMC and DMCs.

The chief minister said that the total outlay of DMCs in 2013-14 was Rs 5743 million, which increased to Rs 13792 million (net increase of 140%). However, solid waste management remained sub-optimal. Therefore, to augment the performance on solid waste management, the government established SWMB through an Act of the Assembly and, later, entered into a seven-year management contract with Chinese Companies in four districts, at a cost of $52 million. Before the establishment of SWMB, the total solid waste lifted to Landfill Sites (LFSs) was not more than 5000 tons/per day: after its establishment, the figure reached to 13000 tons/per day. However, the backlog still continued to accumulate, especially in districts where SWMB operations did not extend. They are Central, Korangi and West.

Cleanliness Drive

Launched from 21stSeptember, DCs in all six districts were directed to spearhead the month-long campaign for clearing the backlog. Necessary coordination was made with other agencies to start the same in their areas of jurisdiction. During this exercise 62 temporary GTSs were established. Until 20thOctober 2019 estimated solid waste collected at these GTSs was 370,504 which include South 13,790, East 52,152, Malir 24,292, Korangi 93,630, West 96,705, Central 89,935.

Out of 370,504 tons of garbage, 295,563 tons have been disposed of at LFSs by SSWMB. The disposed of garbage lifted from South is 14628, 27294 from East, 11,005 from Malir, 64,833 Korangi and 95,126 West, 82,677 tons from Central. It may be noted that 82 percent of the total solid waste has been collected from the districts where SWMB is not working.

In addition to the campaign, SWMB has been performing its regular/routine job. They have disposed of 154,437 tons of solid waste from three districts since 21stSeptember. Thus, the cumulative for campaign plus the regular activity comes to 464390.21 tons. Their details are South 45038.90, East 87662.54, Malir 36993.69, Korangi 73463.31, West 1077,772.55, Central 91511.92 and others 21,947. In addition to all this the DCs of Korangi and Malir collected the Solid Waste at permanent GTS of Sharafi Goth where total Solid Waste to be lifted to LFS is 455,000 tons.

Way Forward

Sindh Chief Minister Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah spelling out way forward to keep the city clean has given long term and short term plans. They are as follows:

Long-Term

Fast-track implementation of 13 ADP schemes reflected in the budget. More focus to be given to two schemes: Establishment of Six Garbage Transfer Stations with Material Recovery (MR) & Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) and Development of Sanitary Engineered existing two Landfill Sites & their scientific improvement. These schemes have an estimated cost of Rs.2.8 billion against which Rs1 billion have been allocation this year. Development of 3000 acres LFS at Dhabeji for which allotment of land is under process with BoR. The chief minister has directed SMBR to expedite the allotment. He also directed SSWMA to modernise SWM system. A Citizen Complaints Redressal System: GIS Mapping of dump sites/katchra kundis may also developed.

The chief minister directed Local Government Department and SSWMB to take steps to start Medical and Industrial Hazardous Waste Management projects. He also urged the SSWMA to establish a charging/ticketing system for other agencies with regards to collection/final disposal.

Medium/Short Term

Under the short term plan, the chief minister approved Rs 88 million for DMC Korangi, Central, West and District Council Malir to enable them to continue their mission. This money will be utilised for repair of machinery, equipment, etc under the supervision of DCs.

The chief minister has already given permission to DMCs (West, Korangi, Central) to either outsource solid waste collection to local contractors or, if they want, to hire sanitation staff.

Shah has directed finance department to immediately reconcile and release property tax share to local councils

On the directive of the chief minister, the government has notified the procedure for evaluating and reviewing the performance of contractors working in three districts of SWMB jurisdiction. He has assigned broader role to DCs/DMCs to monitor, review and streamline the performance of Chinese Companies. Shah directed MD SWMB to take penal action against the contractors failing to perform optimally. He has also strictly warned SBCA and KDA to streamline debris issues around construction sites and ordered initiation of penal action against the builders violating code of conduct.

The chief minister assigned the Commissioner Karachi to take businesses, shopkeepers, traders etc on board and develop a shared responsibility mechanism with them.

He issued directive to DCs to identify land/areas for construction of at least two permanent GTSs in each district. SWMB/DMCs/DCs to bring on board informal front-end garbage collectors and develop guidelines/SOPs for them

Under the chief minister’s instructions SWMB to provide waste bins/katchra kundis at places already identified by DCs during the cleanliness drive.

MD SWMB to place katchra kundis and assign more sanitary staff where required.