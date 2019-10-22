Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar held a press briefing on the meetings of the prime minister on Monday.

Responding to absence of the chief minister from the meetings, the governor said that the chief executive of province was under obligation to welcome the prime minister of the country.

“The Chief Minister Sindh should have come to welcome the premier which requires no invitation,” he said.

Talking to the media, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the federal government was fully aware of water shortage, transport, waste management and other issues being faced by the people of Karachi.

He blamed provincial government that is primarily responsible for resolving issues after 18th amendment, for ignoring the city but said the federal government would not abandon Karachi and contribute in resolving its issues with all available resources.

The governor said that the prime minister was also given a briefing about the progress of the federal government projects in Karachi under Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL).

While responding to a question about the sit-in, the governor said that peaceful protest is the right of every citizen however ones spreading the chaos would be dealt strictly according to the law.

Speaking on the occasion, Khusro Bakhtiar said that water, sewerage and waste disposal issues of the city are due to the neglect of past 14 years, which brought the city to this stage.

“A World Bank initiative of Rs 250 billion is being approved to improve water and sewerage infrastructure in the city,” he said adding that over Rs 400 billion projects with international donor agencies support will be executed through provincial government and federal government will act as a guarantor and had a supervisory role.

Outlining the importance of KCR project, the minister said that KCR project will be discussed on priority basis with Chinese officials for execution under CPEC projects.

He said that the federal government was ready to give its share in mega projects of the city but the provincial government should rise beyond politics to serve masses in the city.

“We are ready to revive lost glory of the city and give due share to Karachiites,” he assured and further hoped that the provincial government that is responsible of all resolving issues of the city like other provincial governments would also play its better role.

“The people of the city face lack of infrastructure development, sewerage, water and other issues. If KCR is made functional in the city then it could amplify city’s contribution in the national economy as per its potential,” said the federal minister for planning.