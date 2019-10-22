Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi yesterday heard objections, suggestions and counter objections/suggestions of two districts to demarcation for upcoming local bodies elections. According to the schedule of LG&CD department, as a chairman of demarcation, the Lahore Division commissioner will hear objection cases from Oct 21 to Oct 25. LG&CD Director Shehzad Ahmed Hameed, concerned DC, ACs and complainants were present at the open hearing. The commissioner heard 46 applicants of district Lahore and Sheikhupura and checked some objections through online Google mapping of land demarcation. Final lists would be displayed at all DC offices on November 1, 2019.