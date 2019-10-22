Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mehdi Ali Shah has said that the holy month of Muharram passed off peacefully due to foolproof security arrangements made by the district administration.

Talking to the media personnel here at the office of District Union of Journalists on Monday, he praised the ulema, belonging to all sects, for cooperating with the administration in maintaining peace during the holy month.

He further said that it was his desire to see the development projects in the city completed early. The DC said that he wanted to give a new look to the city. Shah also appreciated the efforts of journalists for highlighting the issues people of the district were faced with.

He said that daily he received dozens of complaints pertaining to the Municipal Committee. He asked the municipal authorities to jointly work for cleaning the city and dump the garbage outside the city. He assured journalists that he would resolve their issues on priority basis.

On this occasion, District Union of Journalists Patron Qamaruddin Shaikh and other office-bearers presented him Ajrak and other gifts.