Diplomatic corps has reached the line of control to visit the sectors hit by the Indian unprovoked firing last Saturday night and Sunday, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal is also accompanying the diplomatic corps.

The diplomatic corps will visit Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri's sectors.

The Foreign Office had also extended an invitation to India’s Charge d’ Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to prove the claim of Indian army’s chief of hitting camps inside Pakistan, however, no official from the Indian High Commission arrived to visit the LoC situation.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal in a tweet said the Indian side has not joined us in the visit to LoC . He said they have neither provided coordinates of the alleged “launchpads”.

The spokesperson said claims of the Indian Army Chief just remain the claims.

A day earlier, ISPR DG Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had invited the Indian High Commission to visit the LoC.

Indian forces had used mortars and artillery to intentionally target civilians in these sectors, which resulted in the martyrdom of five civilians and one Pakistan Army soldier.