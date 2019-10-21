Share:

CALIFORNIA (GN): A farmer in California has broken the record for growing the state’s biggest pumpkin—weighing in at 2,175 pounds.

Leonardo Urena spent the summer tending to the massive gourd, on a 1200 square-foot- plot of land.

Dedicating long hours to caring for the pumpkin, he would only sleep for five or six hours before heading back to work as a supervisor on a ranch, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The diligence Urena spent over the last two decades trying to grow such a pumpkin has finally paid off. Urena took the top prize at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Organizers said it set a record grown for pumpkins grown in the state.

It also earned him the title, “Grand Champion Grower 2019” and $15,225. It amounts to about $7 a pound.

“You feel satisfied accomplishing this and it gives you the desire to continue with the support from family and friends,” Urena said.

Photo exhibition opens in Ulan Bator

ULAN BATOR (Xinhua): A photo exhibition celebrating the long-standing friendship between China and Mongolia opened here on Monday.

The exhibition titled “70 Years of Friendship” was co-organized by the China-Mongolia Friendship Association and quarterly magazine Mongolian Photo News.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 70 years ago, China-Mongolia relations has withstood the test of time and progressed well,” Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Xing Haiming said at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

To implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries, the two sides have been celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties throughout the year, said Xing, adding that this event is an important part of a series of activities to celebrate the anniversary.

“The precious photos take us back into history,” said the ambassador.

“We are appreciating the development of the friendly relations between the two countries over the 70 years and feeling the profound friendship between the two peoples through the exhibition.”

A total of 70 photos showcasing the history of friendship, cooperation and development of bilateral relations are on display at the three-day exhibition.

“Bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries have been expanding in a wide range of areas such as politics, economy, culture, education and humanities,” Damdinsuren Davaasuren, state secretary of the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at the opening ceremony, expressing thanks to the organizers of the exhibition.

On the same day, the inauguration ceremony of a book titled “China-Mongolia relations: 70 Highlights” was organized by the China-Mongolia Friendship Association.