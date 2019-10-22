Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday announced to constitute a commission with the support of China in order to set up technologically advanced industrial units in the country.

The minister, who is on a six-day visit to China these days, was talking to his Chinese counterpart, said a message received here.

The minister said that by setting up industrial units, coordination between the ministries of science and technology of both the countries would be further strengthened.

The two ministers also discussed the establishment of Nanotechnology as well as establishment of Pakistan Science and Technology Park.

China’s Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang appreciated Fawad’s efforts for the promotion of science and technology, and assured his country’s full support for the completion of different projects in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also met with other representatives of the company under the leadership of General Manager of China Machinery Engineering Company Li Ken.

The meeting also agreed on the installation of solar power plants in Pakistan. In addition, the Chinese company will also help Pakistan make use of modern technology for its agriculture sector. It was also agreed to use ‘Agriculture Precision’ with the help of China.

Later, Fawad visited the China Electric Power Company and checked the functioning of the electric bus.