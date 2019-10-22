Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amid the government’s efforts to negotiate with the opposition parties for postponement of their anti-government protest march, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz Monday accused Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman of doing “heroism under the garb of his “Azadi March.”

“Maulana wants to get himself arrested to become a hero,” said Faraz, the Senator of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that the government had no intention of detaining the (JUI-F) chief only to make him a hero.

For the past few days, media has been disseminating unverified reports that perhaps Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government would detain Maulana Fazl ahead of his announced October 31 march on Islamabad.

Senator Faraz said that the government didn’t not want to give Maulana so much importance by arresting him and added “the government will only take steps, in accordance with the law, to maintain law and order situation.”

He further said that the cracks between opposition parties have become apparent after the JUI-F delegation cancelled its meeting with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani that was meant to open dialogue between the government and the opposition on the matter. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had shown reservations over the meeting saying it had not been taken on board followed by the JUI-0F cancelled the meeting.

The PTI lawmaker further said that the ‘Azadi March” was set to fail and remarked that the JUI-F leaders “should consider the consequences after the failure of this protest call.