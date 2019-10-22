Share:

SARGODHA - An officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer was gunned down here in his hometown in the remit of Phularwan Police on Monday. According to the police, FIA Sub-inspector identified as: Adeel Hassan was in village No-8, Chabba Pura of Phularwan where accused Raja Asif opened fire at him with a 30-bore pistol. Resultantly SI Adeel Hassan succumbed to injuries on the spot. Accused fled away from the crime scene. Police sources claimed that motive behind the murder was old enemy. The police have lodged a case and launched further investigation.