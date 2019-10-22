Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the mandate given to the recently constituted committee comprising members of the business community by Chairman of National Accountability Bureau, was contradictory to the section 33-C of the NAB Ordinance.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Ghani said that Section 33-C of the National Accountability Bureau’s ordinance authorised chairman to form various committees, but this section did not give him the power to award a mandate to a committee to decide on about who to prosecute or who to set free.

The minister said that Section 33-C of NAB was a completely different section according to which any committee formed by Chairman NAB could give recommendations to Chairman NAB in relation to bringing improvements in the rules and regulations of the NAB ordinance, or suggest about means and ways for creating awareness among the general public.

Ghani said that at present it seemed that the if the institution of National Accountability Bureau had been left with a mandate to investigate only those politicians who belong either to the Pakistan People’s Party or to other opposition parties, because politicians belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf were out of the purview of Bureau. He said that the committee of the members of business community set up by Bureau was illegal and aimed at controlling the businessmen.

Responding to a question, Ghani said that even if the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister did not like each other, they should meet because they had the positions which were constitutional.

The provincial minister said that the province and the center should stay in touch with each other as if the prime minister would not meet the chief minister then he had send a letter to him for the redressal of the issues. He said that Prime Minister had come to Karachi to end internal differences within PTI.

Ghani said that as the Prime Minister had also called the members of the other parties to meet, he hoped that the members of Grand Democratic Alliance would ask the Prime Minister what he had to say about MQM’s proposal about article 239 of the constitution and he also expected that the members of the MQM would talk to the Prime Minister regarding Karachi’s Rs 162 billion fund.