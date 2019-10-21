Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday maintained its stay order in a petition of thirty three judges from lower judiciary of Islamabad challenging government’s notification wherein it had withdrawn the allotment of government accommodation to them.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition and reissued notices to ministry of housing and estate officer and directed them to submit their reply in this connection.

After issuing aforementioned hearing, the IHC bench deferred hearing till December 18 by maintaining the stay order in this petition.

In this matter, the petitioners approached the court through their counsel Babar Saeed Advocate.

Later, employees of Ministry of CADD and PIMS also approached the court challenging the similar notification of Ministry of Housing and Works.

In their petition, they stated that petitioners are judicial officers at Islamabad and are eligible and entitled for allotment of government accommodation. The petitioners added that they were allotted government accommodation as per their entitlement and possession of said accommodation was handed over to them and house rent allowance is also being deducted from their monthly salary.

They adopted that the petitioners are legal and lawful allottees of the accommodations.

But, they told the court that on 28 March, the respondents without any reason or justification, issued a notification whereby the eligibility of the judicial officers for allotment of government accommodation was withdrawn.

They contended that it is the basic principal that all the stakeholders shall be taken in confidence/ hearing may be given, however, before issuing impugned notification, no such exercise was undertaken.

They maintained that necessary legal and procedural requirements and other conditions for issuance of notification have not been met before issuance of impugned notification, thus the same is illegal, unlawful and unjustified.

Therefore, the petitioner judges prayed to the court to accept their petition and the said impugned notification may kindly be declared illegal, void ab-initio, ultra vires and issued without any lawful authority, consequently same is ineffective qua the rights of the petitioners.

They further requested that the respondents may be permanently restrained from taking any action, prejudicial to the interests, rights of the petitioners, in continuation of impugned notification.