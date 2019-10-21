Share:

Pakistan is one of the most populated country in the world. It is gifted many natural resources by the almighty Allah but still it is facing many challenges like economic and political. Because the resources are being fully utilize the our present prime minister Imran Khan is increasing the tax day by day due the burden of these taxes the poor families are not able to get two times food. In my opinion our prime minister Imran Khan have to focus on the resources to fully utilize and make employment opportunities for poor people. Especially in Balochistan because in Hub there are many facilities and the highest point of unemployment is in Hub.

It is requested to PM of Pakistan to make more employment opportunities or reduce the taxes which are burden to poor people.

ALTAF BEZANJOO,

Awaran.