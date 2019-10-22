Share:

Lahore - Pakistan yesterday again dared India to prove its claim of targeting militant camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), saying that no response from New Delhi to Islamabad’s offer for an on ground visit was a testament to her lies.

Following a night of troops clashes at the Line of Control, Pakistan Foreign Office and military both had invited India on Sunday to send its diplomats to the locations their army chief had claimed of targeting to see for themselves that there were no militant “launhpads” but civilian population.

“Indian Embassy has yet not responded to offer made by DG ISPR. It indicates that they have no grounds to support false claim by their COAS. We expect them to respond soon,” Foreign Office spokesman and SA & Saarc Director General Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet.

Minutes later Director General of Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor retweeted Faisal’s tweet with the following comment.

“Indians have no grounds to support false claim made by their COAS. If they don’t want to go [in AJK] they have the option to share claimed targeted locations with our foreign office. We will take foreign diplomats & media tomorrow on those given locations. Let all see facts on ground.”

Earlier on Monday, the chief military spokesman had invited Indian envoy in Islamabad to tour the claimed sites in AJK along with foreign diplomats and media persons of his choice to prove the claim of their army chief.

“The statement of Indian COAS claiming destruction of three alleged camps in AJK is disappointing as he holds a very responsible position. There are no camps let alone targeting them. The Indian embassy is welcome to take any foreign diplomat/media to prove it on ground,” he said in a tweet.

“The propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership, especially since the Pulwama incident, is detrimental to peace in the region. Such false claims by Indian Army are being made to suit vested interests. This is against professional military ethics,” Major Gen Asif said in another tweet.

Indian forces had resorted to heavy shelling on populated area of two AJK districts on the night between Saturday and Sunday, martyring six civilians and wounding several others.

Pak Army gave a befitting response, killing nine enemy troops and destroying two bunkers, forcing Indian forces to raise white flags.

Later Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat claimed that they had targeted militant camps in AJK. Indian media flashed his statement and went on a propaganda spree.

SA & Saarc Director General Dr Mohammad Faisal on Sunday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to register a protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations.

On the occasion, he also invited him for a visit to areas along the LoC to dispel New Delhi’s claims of destroying alleged terror camps in AJK.

The offer was repeated by Pakistan Army through the above given tweet of DG ISPR. But no response had come from the Indian side till filing of this story late Monday night.