LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday.

Both leaders condemned unprovoked firing on the civilian population by the Indian Army at the Line of Control (LoC) and paid tribute to the bravery of the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting reply. They paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by people like Lance Naik Zahid. The chief minister said the Pakistan Army had taught a lesson to the wicked enemy by sending Indian Army men to hell. He said that Pakistan’s armed forces are ever-ready to defend the motherland. “India should understand that the Pakistan Army has the capability to give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression as 220 million people are with the armed forces of Pakistan,” he said.

He expressed the satisfaction that Pakistan Army has caused heavy losses to the enemy by giving a timely response. The chief minister regretted that India wanted to push the region to war by targeting civilians. He said that targeting civilians is a highly condemnable act and a blatant violation of all international laws. “It is regrettable that India is fanning tensions through its nefarious activities,” he said. He said that India is unnerved after its inhuman actions in Occupied Kashmir. The Pakistani nation pays tribute to the courage of Kashmiris living in oppression and barbarity in Occupied Kashmir and Pakistanis are standing with them like a solid rock, he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India wants to destroy the regional peace. He said that struggle of Kashmiris will materialise soon in Occupied Kashmir. Kashmir and Pakistan are Siamese twins and the Indian government has written a new history of barbarity and cruelty against the oppressed Kashmiris.

Separately in a media talks, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said the offer of talks to the opposition should not be considered government’s weakness.

“We are neither afraid of opposition’s protest nor planning to close the motorway,” he told the media after attending a ceremony regarding rehabilitation of disabled people a local hotel.

He said: “The government will provide facilities to the opposition for holding peaceful protest. But the government would not allow the protesting parties to shut down the capital. Troublemakers would be taken to the task.” About Indian aggression, the governor said: “The world powers should rein in India as it has been violating ceasefire. The Pakistan Army has given a befitting response. The nation supported Army, he asserted.

Earlier addressing the ceremony, he appreciated the efforts of Akhuwat and other social welfare organizations for rehabilitation of disabled people and said that federal and provincial governments were working hard to put in place effective measures to facilitate the disabled people. He also thanked to the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda for initiating a programme for rehabilitation of disabled.

Also, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem on Monday met with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor’s House. Various matters pertaining government’s affairs, political situation and opposition’s protest besides others were discussed in detail during the meeting. The Governor and Federal Minister strongly condemned Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation at Line of Control besides its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Later, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and discussed Pak-Britain relations, Kashmir issue and prevailing security situation in the region. The Governor said that world community should play its role to stop Indian war hysteria and its atrocities and brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Also, wife of Governor Punjab and Girls’ Guide Association Punjab President Begum Perveen Sarwar on Monday said that Girls’ guide and boys scout was not only a movement but also a name of education, skills, provision of healthcare and awareness about all aspects. Addressing the ceremony “Women Leaders Conference” at Government College Women University, she said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had laid foundation of this movement so that it was our duty to take forward his mission. She said that steps have been initiated to restore the Girls’ Guide but the education institutions should also play their role in this regard as a number of challenges could be resolved by imparting training to the Girls’ guide and Boys’ scout. She also appreciated the efforts of private institutions and All Pakistan Private School Federation (APPSF) and said that private sector was playing its part in education sector.

Addressing on the occasion, APPSF President Kashif Mirza said that APPSF under the leadership of Begum Perveen Sarwar had launched a campaign across all private educational institutes in Punjab for promotion of girls guide and boys scout, maintaining that such campaign would enable the boys and girls to become confident, obedient and law abiding citizens.

CABINET COMMITTEE ON LAW AND ORDER MEETS

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order on Monday to review overall law and order situation in the province. It was decided to take every possible step to ensure protection of life and property of people. The chief minister, in his address, said that rule of law will be ensured at every cost and no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. Indiscriminate action will be initiated against the anti-social elements, he added. The chief minister emphasised that ensuring law and order is the fundamental responsibility of the State and this would be fulfilled in the best of the manner by the government. He said that no one will be allowed to interrupt everyday life of people and the law will come into action if anybody tries to take the law into their hands. He said that police and line departments will take necessary steps to protect life and property of people. A briefing was also given to the chief minister about the law and order situation in the province.