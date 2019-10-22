Share:

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said on Tuesday that what good Indian High Commission is which can’t stand with its Army Chief.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said Indian High Commission staff did not have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to the Line of Control (LoC). However, a group of foreign diplomats and media is on the way to LoC to see the truth on ground, he added.

What good Indian High Commission is which can’t stand with its Army Chief? Indian High Commission staff didn’t have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to LOC. However, a group of foreign diplomats & media is on the way to LOC to see the truth on ground. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 22, 2019

Pakistan had invited the entire diplomatic corps to visit the restive LoC and inspect the areas hit by Indian shelling on Saturday night and Sunday.

According to diplomatic sources, invitations were extended to heads of missions of all embassies in Islamabad to visit Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri sectors along the LoC and observe the ground situation.

The Foreign Office had also invited India’s Charge d’ Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to prove the claim of Indian army’s chief of hitting camps inside Pakistan, however, no official from the Indian High Commission arrived to visit the LoC situation.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal further affirmed that India has not provided any information about locations of alleged launch pads which it had claimed of destroying inside Pakistan.

He revealed that the FO had been waiting for a response from Indian High Commission, and remained silent when it was asked to visit the LoC to verify to accusations against Pakistan.