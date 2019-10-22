Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said that Sunday’s heavy artillery firing by Indian forces destroyed a hospital, 42 shops and several houses in the valley.

This was stated by the AJK Prime Minister while speaking at the AJK Legislative Assembly. Strongly condemning ceasefire violation by Indian forces, he said thirteen constituencies were directly affected by Indian firing on October 20.

Neelum Valley, Karnah, Haveli, Abbaspur, Nakyal, Goyi and Samahni were among the most affected areas, according to him. Five Pakistani civilians and a soldier were martyred after Indian forces resorted to heavy artillery fire early Sunday.

The AJK premier said that scores of houses and 42 shops were destroyed in the Joora area in Neelum Valley. He said a hospital in Authmuqam was destroyed by Indian artillery fire.

PM Haider said Indian forces also tried to hit Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Plant during the unprovoked firing across the Ceasefire Line.

“India is not only targeting schools and hospitals but also targeted hydel power projects, which is a sheer violation of international laws,” he said. The AJK premier assured of the construction of community bunkers, saying that if needed, the people living close to the CFL would be shifted to safer places in order to safeguard them from Indian hostilities.

“The extremist RSS ideology is targeting minorities throughout India,” he said. “This mentality has besieged 8 million Kashmiris for the last 79 days and imposed a prolonged curfew and communication blackout in the valley.”

PM Haider also welcomed a visit of foreign envoys to the CFL. He said people of Jammu and Kashmir are standing shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces and are ready to foil enemy designs.