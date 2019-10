Share:

LAHORE - Interwood has announced the signing of an MoU with BankIslami.Through this MoU, customers of Home Purchase/Renovation category can avail discounts and get an option of paying in installments on Interwood products through Muskun Home Financing. Interwood Pakistan’s leading furniture and lifestyle brand and BankIslami Pakistan’s premier Islamic bank, highly value their customers and are always working towards improving customers’ experience.