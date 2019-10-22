Share:

LAHORE - Additional Secretary (Coordination) to Punjab Chief Secretary Danish Afzal (PAS-18) has been transferred and posted new Lahore deputy commissioner. The Services and Group Administration Department (S&GA) yesterday issued the notification. Danish Afzal has served as DC in Vehari and Sargodha in the past. He joined the Pakistan Administrative Service on January 7, 2008 and was promoted to BS-18 on May 12, 2004. In another development, Lahore Acting Deputy Commissioner Asghar Joiya on Monday reviewed arrangements for the Tableeghi Ijtema that will be starting on November 1. He along with Raiwind Assistant Commissioner Adnan Badar visited the congregation site and expressed satisfaction at the arrangements made for the grand annual event in Raiwind. He said that patchwork on the road to Ijtema venue has been completed. The DC also visited the Raiwind Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The Raiwind congregation will be held in two phases of three days each. The first phase of Ijtema would be held from November 1 to 3 and the second phase would be held from November 8 to 10 with a concluding dua at 8am on the last day of each phase.