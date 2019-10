Share:

Actors Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa are set to star in action-comedy film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Mahira Khan confirmed that the duo will star in the film in response to a tweet made by Nabeel Qureishi, the film-director.

Earlier, in an interview to Instep, co-director and co-producer Qureshi confirmed the involvement of Fahad Mustafa , who will play a cop in the movie.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad will release on Eid-ul-Azha in 2020.