Share:

Rawalpindi-An area magistrate on Monday discharged a man from double murder case while remarking police have failed in collecting substantial evidence against him.

The magistrate also reprimanded police investigators for implicating an innocent person in a double murder case and directed them to trace out the real culprits involved in the heinous crime. The man against whom the court dropped double murder charges has been identified as Shabbir Ahmed.

On the other hand, an investigator of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) Sub Inspector (SI) Aziz Sultan associated with the double murder case was also removed from his post apparently on nod of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gujar Khan Circle for not fixing the detainee in double murder case and declaring the crime as dacoity in investigation report, informed sources.

Jatli police arrested Shabbir Ahmed on October 15 on suspicion of murdering two men Navid Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed, who were on their way to home on a motorcycle after closing their cloth shop.

According to details, a police team of Police Station Jatli, headed by HIU SI/Investigation Officer Muhammad Aslam Hayyat produced the suspect Shabbir Ahmed before the judicial magistrate Mumtaz Ahmed Mughal and sought seven-day physical remand for further investigation. However, the judicial magistrate denied the police request and dropped the charges levelled against the suspect. The judge remarked police have failed in making any progress during four-day physical remand granted earlier. “No evidence has been collected against him and even no evidence is available against the accused to connect him with the commission of alleged offence. In the given circumstances, the request for further remand has been turned down and accused is hereby discharged from this case,” said the judge in a verdict copy of which is also available with The Nation. The judge also mentioned that the police are at liberty to re-arrest the accused if any evidence is available against him.

Meanwhile, sources disclosed that an HIU investigation officer SI Aziz Sultan was removed from his post and transferred to Sadiqabad apparently on report of DSP Gujar Khan Circle for not fixing an innocent man in double murder case. They said SI Aziz Sultan was shown the door by seniors for ascertaining the fact that the two men were murdered by unknown dacoits and not by the detained Shabbir Ahmed.

Talking to The Nation, SI Aziz Sultan confirmed he was removed from his post for conducting the probe in double murder case on merit. “Unknown dacoits shot dead two men after snatching their two mobiles and a wallet and fled,” he said. He said it was also established in the investigation that the deceased had no enmity with anyone. “There is no place for an honest police officer in the department,” he said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana, during a chat with The Nation, expressed his unawareness about the developments in the double murder case and dropping of charges by a court against the suspect Shabbir Ahmed.

Separately, Additional and Session Judge Aftab Ahmed Rai has acquitted an accused in a rape case on lack of evidences.

The rape accused has been identified as Mubashir Bashir. Rawat police held Mubashir in 2017 on charges of raping a female.

When ASJ Aftab Ahmed Rai took up the rape case, Raja Faheem Ahmed Minhas Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of accused and argued his client was implicated in a bogus rape case. He said the prosecution has failed in presenting evidences in support of allegations of the girl. He pleaded the court to acquit his client from rape case.

After completion of arguments of defence lawyer, the judge acquitted the accused in rape case.