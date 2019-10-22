Share:

LAHORe - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Monday arrested Manzar Hayat former managing director of Chiniot Mines and Minerals company in a case pertaining to the same company. He is due to be produced before a court on Tuesday.

A former minister and some others were also arrested in the same case. However, subsequently he was granted bail by court.

He was arrested on his appearance. It is pertinent to mention that Manzar earlier requested to be an approver for NAB.

Sources told Manzar Hayat has been managing director of Chiniot mines and minerals in the past.

On Aug. 23, the accountability court had extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial assembly member and former minister of Punjab for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Mohammad Sibtain Khan for 14 days in Chiniot mining case.

Sibtain Khan was presented before the AC Judge Naeem Arshad along with two alleged accomplices when the judge ordered to produce them before the court on Sept 6. Jail authorities presented PTI member before court on the completion of his judicial remand.

Former secretary Mines and Minerals Department Imtiaz Ahmed, former Manager Operations and Planning Muhammad Aslam, and former Chief Inspector Mines Abdul Sattar, were also presented in court on the expiration of their judicial remand.

Talking to the media at the Judicial Complex, Sibtain Khan dismissed all the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) allegations and said that the contracts were given after the end of their government, for which they have evidence.

PTI member expressed, “I have full faith in my institutions and justice will prevail in my case.” Sibtain Khan was accused for awarding illegal contract worth billions of rupees in Chiniot in 2007 when he was serving as provincial Minister of Punjab for Mines and Minerals.

Security of the Judicial Complex stayed on alert during his hearing and unrelated individuals were not allowed to enter the room court.