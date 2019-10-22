Share:

LAHORE - Nagina Group defeated Char Bagh by 8½-7 in the Polo for Peace Cup 2019 being organized by Lahore Polo and Country Club here at the club premises on Monday.

Hamza Sabir emerged as hero of the match with his classic hat-trick while his teammates Rafa Ateeq and Ahmed Bilal contributed with a brace each and Omer Elahi struck one. From the losing side, Shah Qublai Alam fired in fabulous five goals while Shah Shamyl Alam and Makhdoom Murad Shah converted one goal apiece but they couldn’t save their side from facing defeat.

Lahore Polo and Country Club (LPCC) President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab said that this state-of-the-art polo club is ready to host mega national and international events and polo enthusiast will see a very high-level polo in action at this venue.

The LPCC president said this event is being sponsored by Happy Cow Cheese and he is grateful to the sponsors for their support. Total seven teams have been participating in this event, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Char Bagh, Nagina Group and Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints while Pool B comprises Remington Pharma, Barry’s, Diamond Paints/Newage and Master Paints.

Col (R) Shoaib said that this polo season is started with an aim of promoting peace across the country and therefore, they have named this event as “Polo for Peace Cup”. “I hope with collective and individual efforts, we will succeed in promoting peace in every corner of the country and show the world that we are peaceful and sports-loving nation, which is always ready to host any kind of sporting events.”