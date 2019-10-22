Share:

ISLAMABAD - Member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Raqib Khan, has taken over the charge of new Chairman of the Water regulatory body.

Sher Zaman Khan, Member IRSA Balochistan after completing his one year tenure has relinquished the charge of Chairman IRSA, said spokesman IRSA in a media interaction here.

Engineer Raqib Khan, Member IRSA Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has taken over the charge of Chairman IRSA for one year, he said.

According to Chapter II of Indus River System Authority Act, 1992, “The Authority shall consist of five members, one each to be nominated by each province and the Federal government from amongst high-ranking engineers in irrigation or related engineering fields”.

The Act further said that the term of office of the Chairman shall be one year while that of a member three years and any member shall be eligible for re-appointment for one or more terms or of such shorter term as the provincial government or, as the case may be, the Federal government may decide.

The Chairmanship will be based on rotations.

As per the rule, in the absence of a member representing a province, the Secretary, and Irrigation Department of the province shall represent that province in IRSA.

In the absence of a member nominated by the Federal government, the Chief Engineering Adviser or his nominee shall represent the Federal government.

The post of the Federal member has been lying vacant since 2010 and Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Chairman was representing the federation on ad hoc basis.