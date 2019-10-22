Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition’s Rehber Committee Monday agreed to hold talks with the government on the condition that it will not stop the Azadi March to Islamabad.

While addressing the media after the meeting the convener of the Rehbar Committee Akam Khan Durrani said the Rehber Committee would hold talks with the government only if it is willing for dialogues.

He claimed that the Chairman Senate had contacted him and PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, but they refused to talk without the consensus of the rest of the opposition parties.

Durrani said that the opposition’s demand for resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan is still intact but the joint opposition was open for a meeting with the government’s committee. He, however, put a condition that for dialogue, the government would have to assure that a peaceful Azadi march takes place.

He further said that the government had formed a committee for the negotiations with the opposition leadership but they look not serious for meaning dialogues.

He said that they wanted to make it clear that they would not compromise on the issue of protest.

The Rehbar Committee meeting was attended by all the members of the committee including PPP and PML-N representatives.

It is pertinent to mention here that following a protest of PPP, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday last had cancelled talks with Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, saying a decision on talks with the government on the issue of ‘Azadi March’ of October 31 would now be made by the opposition’s Rehbar Committee.

Police arrest two JUI-F leaders in Islamabad

Two leaders of Jamiat Ulema Islam - Fazlur (JUI-F) were arrested from Islamabad Monday and a case was lodged against them by the police. Maulana Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Maulana Muhammad Arshad were arrested from Shams Colony along with banners for the JUI-F sit-in in their possession.

Police allege that the duo was urging people to participate in the Azaadi March being organised by the JUI-F against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Police officials said that a few people were spotted putting up banners for the JUI-F sit-in, but fled as soon as the police force started chasing them. Police said the suspects had challenged the administration by putting up banners despite the fact that Section 144 had been imposed in the area.

Haideri says govt afraid of protest

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has claimed that the government was afraid of their protest as they were arresting the party’s workers even before holding the protest.

Talking to media persons, Haideri claimed that the homes of their workers were been raided in order to pressurize them and stop them from taking part in the Islamabad protest.

He said that the government was very much confused as on one side they were talking about the negotiations while on the other hand they were arresting the JUI-F workers.

He elaborated that they were coming to Islamabad to record their peaceful protest against the government and its policies.

Talking about the government’s expected move to ban the JUI-F’s organization Ansarul Islam, he said that they would challenge the ban in court if the government does so.

While commenting on the meeting with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Haideri said that they have called off the talks with him, adding that Rehbar Committee was given the responsibility to decide about it.