ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textiles Abdul Razzak Dawood Monday said that Pakistan has made considerable progress on 27 conventions of European Union. He made these remarks in a meeting with Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Human Rights Ambassador Dr. Bahia Tahzib-Lie.

Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp, Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and senior officials of Ministry of Commerce also attended the meeting.

“Pakistan has made considerable progress on 27 conventions of European Union” said Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood. “Implementation of 27 conventions is in Pakistan’s own interest and government is putting all its efforts to implement the EU conventions” he added.

The Adviser also highlighted the importance of the European Union’s development support especially “Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress” (GRASP) that aims at strengthening the Small & Medium Enterprises in the country. “The project came at a time when current government is focusing on the development of SMEs sector” he added.

He said current government is putting all efforts to reduce cost of doing business in Pakistan. He also invited Dutch companies to invest in various sectors of economy as the government is offering attractive incentives to foreign investors.

H.E. Dr. Bahia Tahzib-Lie expressed satisfaction over progress made by Pakistan and assured of her full cooperation to enhance bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Netherlands ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Wouter Plomp, said that Dutch companies are interested in maritime and agriculture sectors of Pakistan. He also said that recently a Dutch (Dairy) Company FrieslandCampina has invested USD 446 million in Engro Corporation. “Bringing international companies in Pakistan will help attract more foreign direct investment in the country” he added.