LAHORE - Pakistan will host Bangladesh U16 for two three-day and three one-day matches from 25 October till 8 November as a part of Pakistan Crickets Board’s (PCB) continues efforts for the restoration of international cricket in the country.

The Bangladesh side will arrive in Rawalpindi on October 22 for what is the reciprocal tour after Pakistan U16 toured Bangladesh earlier this year in April and May. The five matches will be played at Rawalpindi’s KRL Ground. During this time, Bangladesh women’s team will be in Lahore for three T2oIs and two ODIs against Pakistan women’s team. After the success of Sri Lanka’s tour of Karachi and Lahore, this series is expected to further underscore Pakistan’s ability to host international teams and establish the country as a safe tourist destination ahead of Sri Lanka’s return to Pakistan in December for Tests and Bangladesh’s men’s team tour early next year. The junior selection committee, headed by Saleem Jaffar, also announced the squads for the two three-day and three one-day matches. The teams were selected after practice matches from the ongoing camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, which runs from 12 till 21 October.

SQUADS:

THREE-DAY: Aaliyan Mehmood (capt), M Waqas (vc), Abbas Ali, Afzal Manzoor (wk), Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Ali Hasan, Aseer Mughal, Ayaz Shah, Farhad Khan, Haseeb Imran, Ibrar Afzal, Khalid Khan, M Shehzad, M Sikandar and Rizwan Mehmood. ONE-DAY: Aaliyan Mehmood (capt), M Waqas (vc), Abbas Ali, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Ali Hasan, Aseer Mughal, Hussain, Ibtasham Rehman, Ismail Khan, Khalid Khan, M Shehzad, Muneeb Wasif, Rizwan Mehmood, Zain Anwar and Zubair Shinwari.