Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has given a formula for the mutual selection of Punjab team for its participation in next month’s National Games due to existence of a parallel Punjab Cycling Association (PCA).

“We want to ensure the participation of Punjab team in the Games and we don’t want that cycling and cyclists should suffer due to a parallel Punjab cycling body,” said PCF Vice President Moazzam Ali Khan. “Our PCF is duly affiliated and recognised by the international and Asian cycling bodies and our affiliated units are the genuine cycling association in their respective provinces,” he added.

He said they have prepared a formula under which four players each can be selected from both the cycling bodies of Punjab to form eight-member team. One official each can be accommodated from both sides to name the two officials of the team.

Moazzam said: “If two teams representing Punjab reaches Peshawar to take part in the Games, then it would be very difficult for the organisers to allow participation any of these two teams and it may disqualify Punjab from the Games. It would be unfortunate if Punjab team is deprived of participation in the Games due to existence of rival cycling association.”