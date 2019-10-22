Share:

Karachi 9 - One-day visit to Karachi by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan remained futile as he went back to capital after holding talks with his party’s allies in Karachi.

Karachi Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman commenting on PM’s visit to city said it seems Imran Khan is not acquainted with severe problems of Karachi or he has not been briefed on the issues by his Karachi party’s leadership.

PM vanished hope of people for a concrete development plan for Karachi. More than 25 million people are still braving with poor system of transport, power, water, cleanliness and many civic problems for long.

Past visits by PM and his statement of Rs 162 billion Karachi package is still eyewash and citizens of Karachi are merely being deceived, he lamented.

Ruling party’s ally Muttahida Quami Movement (Pakistan) is also tight lipped and only interested keeping ministries, Naeem alleged.

He also said that even any sort of meeting was held with Sindh government elected representative.

He urged federal and provincial government to realise responsibility and resolve longstanding issues of Karachi.