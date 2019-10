Share:

Rawalpindi-A poetry recital in honour of ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ recipient poet and intellectual Nasir Ali Syed was arranged here by ‘Bazm-e-Ahbab-e-Qalam’ in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The ceremony was presided over by Haleem Qureshi while Maj. (R) Muhammad Amir was chief guest.

On the occasion Mumtaz Malik, Mehmooda Ghazia and Sabeen Younis were guests of honour.

The poets including Farkhanda Shamim, Kher un Nisa Kheri, Sultan Harfi, Khalid Saeed, Khalid Mehmood Amar, Azwar Lone, Muhammad Irfan, Fareed Zahid, Mazhar Masood, Dr Fozia Sahar, Tabassum Ikhlaq, Bushra Hazein, Sabeen Younis, Gul-e-Nazik, Younis, Ali Ahmed Qamar, Junaid Azr, Hamid Shah, Asifa Muryam Zahid Nisar, Noman Nomi, Mumtaz Malik, Mehmooda Ghazia, Dr Javed Munzar, Nasir Ali Syed and Haleem Qureshi participated in the programme.

and recited their poetry. Mushaira was anchored by Farkhanda Shamim.