Rawalpindi-The Pirwadhai police have solved the mystery of a blind murder of a rickshaw driver and arrested his widow along with four other accomplices including the paid assassin for killing the driver, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Zahra Bibi, Amir Shehzad, Hassan Shah, Bilal Nawaz and Zakir Shah - the paid-killer, he said. All the detained accused have confessed the crime, the spokesman said.

According to him, a rickshaw driver Amir Shahzad along with his wife Zahra Bibi was residing in a rented house in Pirwadhai. He said the landlord namely Amir Shahzad developed illicit relations with the wife of rickshaw driver. He said the landlord along with his two accomplices Hassan and Bilal hired a paid killer to murder the rickshaw diver in a bid to hide their sin. He said the rickshaw driver was shot dead and the wife of deceased portrayed before police that he was killed by unknown assailants.

He said a special team, constituted by CPO Faisal Rana, began working on blind murder case and obtained mobile data of the wife of deceased and other suspects. During the investigation, it was revealed that wife of the deceased had contact with the house owner, he said adding that the investigators took the lady into custody who during investigation confessed involvement of landlord and other three men in murder of her husband.

“The lady and the landlord confessed that they with help of two facilitators hired Zakir Shah against Rs650,000 to murder Amir Shahzad,” he said. He said police have arrested all the accused and registered a case against them. The killers have also been produced before a court of law and their physical remand was also obtained for further investigation.

The CPO appreciated SP Rawal and his team for tracing the blind murder case and said that the real policing is to trace the blind cases where the accused persons are unknown. He said that the way Rawalpindi police are tracing the heinous incidents; law abiding citizens of Rawalpindi are acknowledging the spirit which is being expressed through appreciation on the social media. The CPO directed SP Rawal to supervise the investigation of the case and to challan the accused to court with solid evidence so that they could be given exemplary punishment by the court.

Meanwhile, Airport police took five suspects into custody in murder case of a child, informed police spokesman. He said all the accused were sent to Lahore for DNA examination in Forensic Laboratory.

The detainees have been identified as Anjum Ashfaq, Naveed, Imran, Mir Zaman and Abdul Razzaq.

In yet another incident, a woman was stabbed and injured in house in Scheme III, the limits of PS Airport. The victim lady was rushed to hospital by the Rescue 1122 for medical treatment where her condition was told to be out of danger. A police team, led by SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, inspected the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation. SP told it could be house robbery as an eyewitness told investigators he saw a burqa-clad woman fleeing from the house after the incident. He said police have registered a case against unknown attacker and begun investigation.