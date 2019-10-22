Share:

In a press release, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) stated it condemned the dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The PPP called it a move to "destabilize" the medical profession and healthcare in Pakistan, claiming 200 hundred people would lose their jobs as a result of the decision.

In the same release, the party condemned the promulgation of the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance of 2019. Calling it a coup on Pakistani healthcare, the party said it reflected the ruling government's disinterest in parliamentary processes.

The PPP also announced its support of the doctor’s movement for restoration of the social welfare based health services in KP and Punjab.