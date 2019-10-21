Share:

Justin Timberlake teases Haim collaboration

LOS ANGELES - Justin Timberlake has teased collaboration with sibling trio Haim.The ‘Man of the Woods’ star took to social media to reveal he is in the studio with the ‘Want You Back’ trio - siblings Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.

He captioned a photo: ‘’Late nights with the squad’’

Meanwhile, Justin recently revealed he has teamed up with ‘Juice’ hitmaker Lizzo on a brand new song, which he insists is ‘’flames’’. He said: ‘’I was like, ‘I’m such a fan if you ever want to write,’ and she thought I was lying. And we got in and we got a couple of ideas - I don’t know when they’re gonna come out but they’re pretty good. Its flames, it’s so good.

‘’To be honest, I just called my publishers and I said, ‘You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people and I want to collaborate more. I’ve been songwriting and producing for so long, I want to experience that energy and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing. I’m having these experiences that are fuelling me in such a different way and, again, I think it was really birthed out of feeling like, ‘What can I do right now to just be a part of my community and integrate?’’’ Justin admitted he is also keen to work with Drake again.

Sam Raimi directing new horror film

LOS ANGELES - ‘Evil Dead’ filmmaker Sam Raimi will return to the horror genre with a new film described as ‘Misery meets Cast Away’.

The ‘Evil Dead’ franchise filmmaker is to return to the genre for the first time since ‘Drag Me to Hell’ in 2009 with a new untitled project.

The upcoming movie will be penned by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, who have written ‘Freddy vs Jason’ and the ‘Friday the 13th’ reboot.

Raimi will reunite with Columbia Pictures - where he made the Tobey Maguire-led ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy - and the 59-year-old will direct and produce via his Raimi Productions.

The company’s Zainab Azizi will also produce.

Columbia reportedly bought the rights to the film as soon as they heard the pitch.

Raimi said: ‘’I am thrilled to be reunited with Colombia Pictures and reteaming with (Sony Motion Picture Group president) Sanford (Panitch) and (Columbia executive VP production) Ange (Giannetti).

‘’I have been a fan of Shannon and Swift and we have found the perfect adventure to share with the world.’’