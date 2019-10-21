Share:

Rawalpindi-An anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albayrak is underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of breeding of dengue larvae. According to a spokesman, the communication teams of RWMC and Albayrak set up a camp at union council 81 Kotha Kalan and distributed pamphlets inscribed with the messages and information about the precautionary measures against dengue larvae.

To make people aware of the cleanliness and its impact on human life, the teams appealed the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

“Keeping our surroundings clean will only help controlling the disease,” the spokesman said.