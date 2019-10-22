Share:

ISLAMABAD - The pending matter of appointment of two ECP members from smaller provinces is likely to be discussed between Chairman Senate and National Assembly by the end of this week.

The scheduled meeting to resolve the pending matter of appointment was postponed. The meeting will now be rescheduled during this week, parliamentary sources said on Monday.

The court had recently referred the unresolved matter of appointment of two ECP members to Chairman Senate and National Assembly Speaker.

President Arif Alvi, through an ordinance, had appointed two members of the ECP which was later challenged by opposition and the court referred back the matter to parliament to amicably resolve it.

On Thursday, Sanjrani wrote a letter to the speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser proposing to hold a meeting on the subjct.

The ECP members’ appointment from smaller provinces was pending for the last around seven months due to difference of opinion between government and opposition.