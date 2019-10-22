Share:

BADIN - The Rotary Club Pakistan was playing a vital role in the society by contributing to the spread of education, assisting the poor and providing relief to the victims of disasters, said Rais Ahmed Khan, District Governor, Rotary Club Sindh, Pakistan on Monday.

Speaking at a function here, Rais said that it was the Rotary Club that for the first time launched anti-polio campaign in the country, and continued to play a proactive role till this day. He said it was club’s tradition to plant trees in order to make Pakistan green.

Other speakers at the event observed that the government could not resolve all issues on its own and that other stakeholders should come forward and lend a helping hand to it. “Collaborative and coordinated efforts can solely lead the country to the path of development,” they added.

On the occasion, shields were awarded to Professor Abdullah Mallah, Islamia College Badin Principal, Dr Haroon Memon, Thelesemia Center Badin in-charge, Imran Abbas Khawaja, a young journalist and others in recognition of their services. Earlier, children of Zain Public School and College Badin presented tableaus and sang national songs.