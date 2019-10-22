Share:

PESHAWAR - District Cricket Association Buner (DCAB) President Rasheed Khan and General Secretary Sirbiland Khan have blamed District Sports Officer (DSO) Suleman for Buner cricket team’s defeat in the Inter-divisional Cricket Tournament held in Sawabi, saying the DSO selected blue-eyed players for the event. Rasheed said: “Suleman works as per the directives of PTI leader Bakhrad Khan and Zahid Khan. Buner team badly failed in the event and earned a bad name for the district due to lack of merit-based selections.” On the other hand, the DSO rejected the allegations, saying, “I reserve the right to file a defamation case against Rasheed and his supporters. The record of selections is available and anybody can check it to remove his doubts.”