DHAKA - Bangladesh’s tour of India is in trouble after Test and T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan, in a press conference on Monday, revealed that the players will not participate in any cricketing activities if their 11-point demand is not met by the country’s board. Bangladesh are set to tour India for a three-match T20 series and a two-Test series, which starts on Nov 3. However, the series in India is now under cloud following the unprecedented stand taken by the Bangladesh players.

The boycott plan was announced by the country’s top players such as Test and T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim at a press conference in Dhaka. Nearly 50 players are part of the protest. A boycott of any cricket activity for the foreseeable future will have an immediate impact on National Cricket League, currently in progress. The action could also jeopardise the training camp for next month’s tour of India and possibly the tour itself. During the tour starting Nov 3, Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 and two Test matches as part of the World Championship.

“We have to respect the local coaches, physios, trainers and groundsman. They get really a little amount of salary at the end of the month,” senior opener Tamim Iqbal said on behalf of the players at the press conference.

“Match fee for the first-class cricket should be increased to one lakh (Bangladesh Taka), which is now 35 thousand only. At the same time, the salary of first-class cricketers also should be increased by 50 per cent,” said their most decorated player Shakib. “A first-class cricketer gets only 1500 taka as the daily allowance. I don’t think this is enough for a cricketer in order to get a healthy lifestyle. At the same time, we are demanding to increase the travel allowance. We will be happy if BCB ensures the air tickets for travelling for the First-class cricketers around the country,” he added.

Sources in the BCB believe that the tour is remains on course as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to attending the second Test at the Eden Gardens from November 22. In case Bangladesh forfeits, the ICC will award the Test series to India who will get 120 points.

SOME OF THE PLAYERS’ MAIN DEMANDS ARE

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) must go back to franchise model, Dhaka Premier League (their domestic first-class competition) must go back to open market transfers, central contract salary should be higher, and include more players, higher first class match fees, players association to no longer have conflict of interest