Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Board of Governors (BoG) has approved Rs1383.277 million budget for the financial year 2019-20. The 41st meeting of the UHS board was held here on Monday that was chaired by Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani. Other members who attended the meeting included Salima Hashmi, Andleeb Abbas, UHS VC Prof Javed Akram and representatives of provincial health and finance departments. The chair urged the authorities to maintain the highest standards and provide better and affordable medical facilities to the common man. Prof Javed Akram briefed the members on university’s performance in academics and research. According to budget estimates, Rs 682.710 million has been earmarked for development. Out of it, Rs.20 million has been allocated for the grant of scholarship and stipends to research scholars, Rs12 million for purchase of chemicals, reagents, glassware and specialized kits, and Rs4 million has been allocated for lab equipment and machinery. An amount of Rs2 million will be spent on research surveys and exploratory operations.