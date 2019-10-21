Share:

ISLAMABAD-The working atmosphere and infrastructure at police stations of Islamabad would be further improved for better performance of the force and to make it more public friendly and service oriented.

The practical steps are being taken to ensure better working and all police stations would be converted into model police stations within months, an official source of Ministry of Interior said here on Monday. Seven police stations of Islamabad have been made model police stations while remaining 15 would be converted into model police stations within months having the best friendly environment for public to interact with police, the source added.

He said that Islamabad police have recently introduced a Mobile Facilitation Centre to address citizens’ issue at their door steps which will visit them to know about their issues and ensure immediate assistance to them.

A police mobile van will visit various sectors of the capital city and number of these vans would be increased in coming days. Mobile Facilitation Van will offer various services like issuance of character certificates, police clearance certificate, lost report and to facilitate in tenants’ registration, vehicle registration and verification, servant registration and complaint registration.

It will ensure fast-track redressal of complaints related to lost and snatching reports. People feel reluctant to visit police stations for registering their complaints but now, the police will be at their doorstep to consider their complaints.

Islamabad Police, the source said, had also set up a special desk for overseas Pakistanis in the federal capital to cater to their problems. The Citizens’ facilitation centre in F-6 is offering a one-stop solution for their problems, including vehicle verification, provision of driving licenses, and a copy of the First Information Report lodged in any police station.

As envisioned by the Prime Minister, he said that Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah is leading to make Islamabad police an exemplary police force. Ministry of Interior, he said, has taken several measures to improve the performance of Islamabad police during the previous year and ensure effective security system in the city.