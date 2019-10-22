Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and briefed him about the strike of young doctors.

She also apprised the chief minister of the efforts to contain dengue. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that patients are facing difficulties due to the strike of doctors and added that it is painful that patients remain deprived of timely treatment due to this strike. The Punjab government has constituted a committee to hold negotiations with doctors. The government wants to settle matters with mutual consultation. The chief minister approved the recruitment of new doctors with directions to take immediate steps for their recruitment. “I want every patient to get treatment in public hospitals. The strike is against the norms of the medical profession and a negation of commitment of serving the ailing humanity,” he said.

“Doctors are not serving the nation as patients are suffering,” he said. He reiterated that treatment is the responsibility of doctors and there is no justification to stop work.