Share:

SIALKOT - PML-N Central General Secretary Ch Ahsan Iqbal on Monday claimed that the year 2020 should be the year of general elections in Pakistan, as all the opposition parties are agreed on a one-point agenda of holding early general elections.

Talking to the newsmen near Shakagarh near here, the PML-N stalwart said that the PML-N is more united than ever across the country and morale of its workers is high and strong like rock.

The former federal interior minister said that the PML-N would take out rallies against India on Oct 27,2019 and the party would observe the day as Black Day against the Indian state terrorism, uncontrolled larger scale human rights violations, genocide and custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiris in the landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that all the opposition parties would participate in anti-government public meeting to be held at Islamabad and would announce their joint “Charter of Demands” there. He said that the government is trying to a giving a “lolly pop” to the opposition in shape of invitation for dialogues. He said that there is no doubt to say that the PTI government is in “hot waters” after the sit-in call given by the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said that the incumbent rulers have put the country’s integrity and solemnity on stake due to the failed economic and political policies. He said that the PTI government has become a big danger for the country, which has pushed the country into quicksand of the foreign loans. He said that the only solution to all the prevailing internal and external challenges in holding early general elections and the year 2020 should be declared as the year of annual general elections in the country.

WORK ON 687 SCHEMES UNDERWAY

The construction work on as many as 687 development schemes (worth of Rs.9.77 billion) is briskly underway in Gujranwala Division’s all six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ghuman said while presiding over an important meeting of the district heads of the nation-building department held at the Commissioner Office. He stressed the need for proper utilization of the development funds by using quality construction material and ensuring timely completion.

The commissioner added that special monitoring teams have also been formed which would monitor the construction work speed and quality of the materials to be used in construction of these development schemes.

He said that the up-gradation of educational institutions, colleges and universities, renovation of the buildings of hospitals, rural health centres (RHCs) and basic health units (BHUs), construction and repairing to roads under the Roads Infrastructure Development Programme are included in these development schemes.

UNDER-TRAINING OFFICIALS VISIT SIALKOT

A delegation of the under-training officials from National Institute of Management Islamabad on Monday visited Sialkot.

On the occasion, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chattha and District Police Officer Capt (r) Mustansar Feroz gave them detailed briefing about the administrative and security matters. The delegates showed keen interest in Sialkot’s socio-economic and human development as well.

They were also briefed on the historic background of Sialkot district.