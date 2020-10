Share:

SUKKUR - The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi has directed measures for controlling dengue and providing quality medical cover in this regard. Chairing a departmental meeting at his office here on Wednesday, he directed focusing anti-polio activities for removing crippling virus from the region. AC city Usman Adnan, senior officers of the department, TMOs and officers of different health program were also present.