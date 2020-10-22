Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday asked the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) to start online short courses for government officers to strengthen their capacity and to enhance their understanding about various issues. Chairing 17th meeting of the Board of Governors of NSPP here, the President underscored that the training programmes should be aligned with the best international practices of public policy.

He said policies should be aimed to make the government officers publicly-responsive and highly-motivated to manage the challenges being faced by Pakistan. The President expressed satisfaction over the role of NSPP that responded well during the Covid-19 pandemic by completing ongoing training courses through online classes.

Rector NSPP, Azmat Ali Ranjha briefed the chair about the role of NSPP in imparting training to government officers and highlighted the steps taken by institution for offering online courses during the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting was attended by Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari, Secretary Establishment Dr Ijaz Munir,and other members of the BoG.