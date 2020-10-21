Share:

Kashmir is the disputed area between Pakistan and India since independence It is a land-locked area. Kashmir is said to be the spinal cord of Pakistan. In order to get our land back, we have fought two fierce wars against our arch-rival India. The genocide of innocent young Kashmiris is the hobby and favourite game of the brutal Indian army. Young Kashmiris, including women and children, are killed, humiliated and butchered every day.

Pakistan fought the war of 1965 in which the Pakistan army defended our beloved country. Our brave soldiers have often sacrificed their lives. Atrocities of Indian soldiers are not being stopped in Kashmir as the cruel Narendra Modi has crossed all the limits of cruelties. On the other hand, they (the poor Kashmiris) have no freedom to go outside. They are caged. Pakistan has always played its positive role for the freedom of Kashmir.

SAQLAIN ALI BHUTTO,

Sindh.