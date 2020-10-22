Share:

LAHORE - An investors delegation of the UAE led by Sulaiman Al.Badaai called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. Provincial Minister Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Secretary Finance and others were also present. The Chief Minister apprised the delegation about investment-friendly policies and initiatives of the provincial government and stated that all the facilities are provided under one roof. He said UAE investors would find best opportunities for investment in Pakistan. Usman Buzdar told the delegation that the procedure of obtaining NOC has been made easy to promote investment and the investors should fully invest in Punjab to benefit from the conducive environment.

He assured that the investors will be provided with every sort of facility and its promising that a number of UAE investors have already invested in Punjab. Though some obstacles were created in the past for investors but the investment-related file does not stuck anywhere now”, he added. Sulaiman Al.Badaai expressed the desire to invest more in Pakistan, especially in the province of Punjab.

CORONA SITUATION BEING STRICTLY MONITORED -USMAN BUZDAR

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the corona situation is strictly being monitored and there is no room for any negligence as an increase in the number of patients and death is observed. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM asserted observance of SOPs is imperative to overcome the second wave of the corona.

The citizens should wear facemasks and maintain social distancing, he added.

Giving the details, the CM stated the number of active corona patients is 2,346, 176 new cases have been reported and nine patients have died in Punjab during the last 24 hours while 9,386 were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, 97,271 patients have been recovered, the CM added.