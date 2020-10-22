Share:

Islamabad- The Capital Development Authority has launched an operation against illegal housing societies but targeted small housing societies instead of bigwigs. According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the authority has sealed nine such housing societies at Zone-IV in the first phase of the operation.

The sealed housing societies include Icon Enclave, Baber Enclave, Rawal Enclave, Ideal Residency, Yar Muhammad Society Bani Gala, Royal City, Ali Housing Society, Dream Land and Golf Residency.

However, the management while taking action against illegal housing societies in zone IV spared some big and known but illegal housing societies.

According to a list available on CDA website, a total of 64 illegal housing societies are operating in zone 4 and some of the big housing schemes includes Gulberg Housing Scheme (Phase-2), Lehtrar Road, Bahria Enclave, Kuri Road, Bahria Enclave (extension) Kuri Road, Park View City Housing Scheme, Eden Life, Ghauri Town, Shaheen Farms, Simly Dam Road, Naval Farms (4, 5 & 8 Kanals), Simly Dam Road and all phases of Ghauri town.

When contacted, the Director Regional Planning Arshad Chohan informed that the top management has given a go ahead for the operation against all illegal housing schemes, however, in the first phase the operation has been launched against those which never applied to the authority for NOC or regularisations.

He said we were doing operations against illegal housing societies but the same was stopped due to Covid-19. He said the operation has been started again as the illegal housing societies have started their activities again.