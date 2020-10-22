Share:

Attock - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam here on Wednesday said that the country is heading towards development and prosperity by leaps and bounds in the dynamic leadership of Premier Imran Khan and the day is not far when all the problems of the people will be solved.

He was addressing at two different gatherings at Dhok Miskeen and Mohala Irshad Nagar. Amin Aslam said that the purpose of installing water filtration plants is to ensure provision of hygenically clean drinking water to the people and to control water born diseases.

He said that these plants will supply clean drinking water to hundred of families of the area. . He said , 45 water filtration plants are being installed in different areas of Attock , Hazro and Hasanabdal to ensure provision of hygenically clean drinking water to the people at the cost of more than 60 million rupees which will certainly control water born diseases. SAPM Malik Amin Aslam said that 04 water filteration plants in Attock , 04 in Hasanabdal , 04 in Hazro while rest of the plants are being installed in Waisa , Chechian , Khaqwani , Bolianwal , Golra , Haji Shah , Haroon , Malik Mala , , Kalu Kalan , Formali , Jalalia , Hameed , Kamalpur Musa , , Mararia and Ghorghushti . He said that beside this water supply scheme for Village Haji Shah and Qibla Bandi is also under completion .

He said that this govt is ensuring to provide basic facilities to the people by utilising maximum available resources. Malik Amin said , gas facility has been approved for 14 villages of the district which will be completed at the cost of Rs 330 million rupees while different roads are being metalled in the district and said that he was in close contact with local representatives for solving problems of the people.

SAPM Malik Amin Aslam also visited Astana Salik Abad Sharif to participate in urs celebrations.