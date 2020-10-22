Share:

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz on Wednesday directed all divisional commissioners and administrative secretaries to expedite the process of establishing ‘Sasta Bazaars’ on emergency basis and controlling artificial price hike.

In this regard, a high-level meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary and IG Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi. The meeting was attended by the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and regional police officers through video link.

Informing the meeting about action taken against artificial surge in prices, the divisional commissioners said that district administrations were constantly visiting the markets to ensure implementation of government price list and heavy fines were being imposed on the violators.

Resultantly, prices of essential items have decreased. The meeting was informed that as per the decision of the Cabinet meeting, work on setting up of ‘Sasta Insaf Bazaars’ in all divisions was in full swing. In all districts, points had been identified for ‘Sasta Bazaars’ where essential items would be available for public at subsidized rates.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by the divisional commissioners against artificial price hike, Dr. Kazim Niaz directed relevant officials to speed up operations and tighten the noose against those who create price hike. He further instructed district administrations to keep close eye on the prices of sugar, ghee and other food items and ensure supply of essential items to the public at government fixed rates.

He said that wheat flour smuggling was intolerable and administration should take steps for its stoppage.

As per the decision of provincial cabinet, CS said that all divisional commissioners must ensure establishment of ‘Sasta Bazaars’ on emergency basis and ensure provision of all facilities in the markets.