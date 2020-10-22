FAISALABAD   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhary visited the  fruit and vegetable market Sadar Jhang Road on Wednesday and reviewed auction  besides checking sale prices of different vegetables/fruit.  They said regular supervision of auction would be carried out to discourage  unfair increase of prices, adding that hoardings of any item could not be tolerated and stern  action would be taken against hoardings and profiteering. The DC directed the market committee staff to remain vigilant during auction  and check prices. 

Meanwhile, the CPO checked security arrangements and directed staff to actively 

perform duty besides patrolling surroundings of fruit and vegetables markets .